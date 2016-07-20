CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as lower commodity prices weigh on resource stocks

TORONTO, July 20 Canada's main stock index dipped slightly on Wednesday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on resource stocks, offsetting gains for financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.65 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,522.96, shortly after the open. Just three of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)