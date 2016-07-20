版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as lower commodity prices weigh on resource stocks

TORONTO, July 20 Canada's main stock index dipped slightly on Wednesday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on resource stocks, offsetting gains for financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.65 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,522.96, shortly after the open. Just three of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐