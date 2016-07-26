CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up as materials gains offset energy losses

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
TORONTO, July 26 Canada's main stock index barely rose in early trade on Tuesday, as gold miners rebounded with the precious metal ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting while falling oil prices pushed energy stocks down.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.79 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,506.89 shortly after opening lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.