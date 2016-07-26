CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up as materials gains offset energy losses

TORONTO, July 26 Canada's main stock index barely rose in early trade on Tuesday, as gold miners rebounded with the precious metal ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting while falling oil prices pushed energy stocks down.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.79 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,506.89 shortly after opening lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)