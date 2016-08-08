CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to new 1-year high, led by energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Aug 8 Canada's main stock index rose to a new one-year high on Monday, led by energy stocks as oil prices rallied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.70 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,691.47. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16