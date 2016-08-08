CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to new 1-year high, led by energy stocks

TORONTO Aug 8 Canada's main stock index rose to a new one-year high on Monday, led by energy stocks as oil prices rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.70 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,691.47. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)