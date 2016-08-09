版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits over 1-year high, Valeant jumps

TORONTO Aug 9 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, extending its strongest level in over a year, helped by a jump in shares of Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc after the drug company stood by its full-year forecast.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.26 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,792.88. All 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)

