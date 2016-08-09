CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits over 1-year high, Valeant jumps

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Aug 9 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, extending its strongest level in over a year, helped by a jump in shares of Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc after the drug company stood by its full-year forecast.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.26 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,792.88. All 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16