加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 21:45 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls early; banks weigh while gold miners rise

TORONTO Aug 12 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday as financial stocks weighed, though a rise in gold miners cushioned the broader decline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.60 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,769.46. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)

