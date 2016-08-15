版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy stocks as oil rallies

TORONTO Aug 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.97 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,779.42, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)

