CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as heavyweight bank, energy stocks slip

TORONTO Aug 16 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed by banks and energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.24 points, or 0.33 percent, at 14,728.78 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

