CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to 1-week low as lower commodity prices weigh

TORONTO Aug 17 Canada's main stock index fell to a fresh one-week low on Wednesday as lower oil and metal prices weighed on energy and mining stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.70 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,684.74, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)