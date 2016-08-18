版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ticks higher as resource stocks gain, banks weigh

TORONTO Aug 18 Canada's main stock index inched higher early on Thursday, with energy and mining stocks leading gains and banks and telecom stocks down a day after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed division over whether to raise rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.67 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,705.27 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

