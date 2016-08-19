CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as miners weigh; heads for 0.7 pct slip on week

TORONTO Aug 19 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, weighed down by gold miners and other materials stocks as a rise in the U.S. dollar pressured commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.40 points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,644.28 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.7 percent slip on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)