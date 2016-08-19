CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as miners weigh; heads for 0.7 pct slip on week

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Aug 19 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, weighed down by gold miners and other materials stocks as a rise in the U.S. dollar pressured commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.40 points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,644.28 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.7 percent slip on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16