CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil and metal prices weigh

TORONTO Aug 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as lower oil and metal prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, offsetting gains for a major consumer staples company after it said it would buy a U.S. convenience store chain.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 68.35 points, or 0.47 percent, at 14,619.11, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)