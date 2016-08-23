CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financial stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Aug 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by financial shares after one of the country's major banks reported better-than-expected earnings, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.05 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,785.24, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16