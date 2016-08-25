CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as lower commodity prices weigh on resource stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Aug 25 Canada's main stock index fell slightly on Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on natural resource stocks, while financials edged higher after two of the country's major banks reported better-than-expected earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.98 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,610.26, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16