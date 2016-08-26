版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher metal prices supports materials

TORONTO Aug 26 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher metal prices supported the materials group ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that could give a clearer picture on the U.S. interest rate outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.50 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,669.22, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

