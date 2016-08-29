版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 21:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX firms as gains for financials offset losses for energy

TORONTO Aug 29 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday as financial stocks gained ground, offsetting losses for energy stocks as oil fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.82 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,656.70, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

