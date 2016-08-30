版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 8月 30日 星期二 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, supported by bank earnings and higher oil prices

TORONTO Aug 30 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by financial stocks after Bank of Nova Scotia reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, while higher oil prices supported energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.54 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,712.51, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐