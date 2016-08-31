版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil and gold prices weigh

TORONTO Aug 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, while financial stocks also declined.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.41 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,653.44, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

