CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil and gold prices weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Aug 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, while financial stocks also declined.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.41 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,653.44, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16