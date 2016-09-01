版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as lower oil and gold prices weigh

TORONTO, Sept 1 Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, while financials rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.09 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,576.86, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐