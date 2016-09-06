版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 6日 星期二 21:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher metal prices support mining stocks

TORONTO, Sept 6 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher metal prices supported mining stocks, while shares of Enbridge Inc advanced after the company said it would buy Spectra Energy Corp.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.08 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,814,78, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)

