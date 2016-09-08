版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy stocks gain, banks and consumers fall

TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's main stock index see-sawed on either side of flat soon after the open on Thursday as slips in banking and consumer discretionary shares offset gains for energy company stocks as oil prices gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was last down 2.64 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,794.11. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

