CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy stocks gain, banks and consumers fall

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's main stock index see-sawed on either side of flat soon after the open on Thursday as slips in banking and consumer discretionary shares offset gains for energy company stocks as oil prices gained.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was last down 2.64 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,794.11. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16