版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 21:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil price dip, German trade data weigh

TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, with energy stocks off 1.7 percent on lower crude prices, as the broader market echoed a global retreat influenced by weak German trade data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 97.32 points, or 0.66 percent, at 14,705.94 shortly after the open. That was its lowest level this week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

