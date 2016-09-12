CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with oil, global sentiment; Potash and Agrium gain

TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index fell early on Monday, as investors bet that global central bank enthusiasm for monetary stimulus may be waning and oil prices dipped, while Potash Corp and Agrium Inc both gained after agreeing to merge.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.72 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,490.28 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)