CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil price drop weighs on energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 13 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell on a pessimistic outlook for global demand from the International Energy Agency.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.42 points, or 0.66 percent, at 14,500.72 shortly after the open. Heavyweight financial and material stocks also lost ground. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16