CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil price drop weighs on energy stocks

TORONTO, Sept 13 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell on a pessimistic outlook for global demand from the International Energy Agency.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.42 points, or 0.66 percent, at 14,500.72 shortly after the open. Heavyweight financial and material stocks also lost ground. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)