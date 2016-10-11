版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws as energy stocks climb, financials dip

TORONTO Oct 11 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Tuesday as recent strength in oil prices supported the shares of energy companies, offsetting a dip in financial sector stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.67 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,575.93, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

