CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as lower oil prices weigh on energy

TORONTO Oct 12 Canada's main stock index headed lower for the fourth straight day on Wednesday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, offsetting gains for gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.10 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,533.50, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

