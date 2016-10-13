CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls early, weighed by weak Chinese data

TORONTO Oct 13 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Thursday as a sharp decline in Chinese exports revived concerns about the health of the world's second largest economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 98.28 points, or 0.67 percent, at 14,520.69 shortly after the open. All 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)