CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financials

TORONTO Oct 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by energy and financials as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data supported global equity markets and oil rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.86 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,685.57, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)