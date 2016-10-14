版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financials

TORONTO Oct 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by energy and financials as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data supported global equity markets and oil rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.86 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,685.57, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐