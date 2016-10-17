版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 21:51 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as materials and telecoms climb

TORONTO Oct 17 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Monday, led by gains for the materials group and for Rogers Communications Inc after it named a new chief executive officer, while lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy and railroad companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.81 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,586.80, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

