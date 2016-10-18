CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as oil, manufacturing data provide support

TORONTO Oct 18 Canada's main stock index moved higher in early trade on Tuesday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as oil prices rose and strong domestic manufacturing sales data added further evidence of a third quarter economic rebound.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.33 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,673.85. Nine of its 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)