CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as resources gains offset railway weight

TORONTO Oct 19 Canada's main stock index made a small gain early on Wednesday, with rising commodity prices helping energy and gold mining stocks push higher while railway stocks lagged.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.32 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,775.57 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)