CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats from 16-month high as oil pulls back

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 20 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, one day after closing at a 16-month high, as a pullback in oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.67 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,811.82, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16