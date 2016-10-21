CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as resource stocks climb

TORONTO Oct 21 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday as gains for resource stocks offset a decline in the shares of plane and train maker Bombardier Inc following news it will cut jobs for the second time this year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.65 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,855.57, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)