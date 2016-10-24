CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as deal activity offsets lower oil

TORONTO Oct 24 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, helped by gains for Toronto-Dominion Bank after it and TD Ameritrade said they are buying Scottrade Financial Services, offsetting losses for energy companies as oil fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.85 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,948.89, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)