CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as deal activity offsets lower oil

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 24 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, helped by gains for Toronto-Dominion Bank after it and TD Ameritrade said they are buying Scottrade Financial Services, offsetting losses for energy companies as oil fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.85 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,948.89, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16