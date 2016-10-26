版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks dip with oil

TORONTO Oct 26 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday as energy stocks followed oil prices lower and fintech company DH Corp plunged after its earnings missed expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.45 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,831.18 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)

