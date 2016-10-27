CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks, Suncor shines

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 27 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as a rebound in oil prices boosted energy stocks and Suncor Energy Inc, the country's largest oil and gas producer, jumped after a surprisingly strong profit.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.78 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,867.34 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups were higher, with energy up 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16