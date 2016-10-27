版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks, Suncor shines

TORONTO Oct 27 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as a rebound in oil prices boosted energy stocks and Suncor Energy Inc, the country's largest oil and gas producer, jumped after a surprisingly strong profit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.78 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,867.34 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups were higher, with energy up 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

