CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, bank stocks weigh

TORONTO Oct 28 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, with heavyweight energy and financials sectors slipping as oil prices lost ground and U.S. GDP data supported the expectation of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.65 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,802.10 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)