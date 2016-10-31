版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely lower as energy stocks weigh

TORONTO Oct 31 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in early trade on Monday as losses among energy stocks were offset by slight gains for utilities and financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.49 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,769.80 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐