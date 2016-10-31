CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely lower as energy stocks weigh

TORONTO Oct 31 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in early trade on Monday as losses among energy stocks were offset by slight gains for utilities and financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.49 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,769.80 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)