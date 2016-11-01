CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and mining stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Nov 1 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by energy and mining stocks as oil and gold climbed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.34 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,841.61, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16