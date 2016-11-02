版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil weighs on energy, financials decline

TORONTO Nov 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies and financials lost ground, offsetting gains for mining stocks as gold rose on U.S. election uncertainty.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.65 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,720.67, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

