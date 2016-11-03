版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financials

TORONTO Nov 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks and financials gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.11 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,628.83, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

