CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, led by banks and resources stocks

TORONTO Nov 4 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed by retreats among its heavyweight financials, energy and materials sectors as oil prices fell and solid U.S. jobs data added to the case for a rise in U.S. interest rates next month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.32 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,538.10 shortly after the open.