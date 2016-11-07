版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises early with energy and bank stocks

TORONTO Nov 7 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Monday, helped by gains for financial and energy stocks as oil prices gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.68 points, or 0.67 percent, at 14,606.93 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

