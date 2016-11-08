版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 11月 8日 星期二 22:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil, Valeant weigh

TORONTO Nov 8 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on energy and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported adjusted profit that missed estimates, while investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.76 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,627.69, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐