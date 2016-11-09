CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as gold miners surge after shock Trump win

TORONTO Nov 9 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday as investors piled into major gold miners in reaction to a shock victory for Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.93 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,679.77 shortly after open marginally in the red. The materials sector jumped 3 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)