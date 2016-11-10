版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 9-day high as financials climb

TORONTO Nov 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a nine-day high as financials gained ground, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.23 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,803.14, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

