CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil prices pressure energy shares

TORONTO Nov 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.14 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,722.11, shortly after the open.

Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)