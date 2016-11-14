版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 11月 14日 星期一 22:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher rises as financials climb

TORONTO Nov 14 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday as bond yields surged and financials gained ground, offsetting losses for mining and energy stocks as commodities fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.61 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,567.02, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

