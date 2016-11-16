版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy and financials retreat

TORONTO Nov 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, including losses for energy shares as oil returned some of the sharp gains made a day earlier, while financials retreated for a second straight day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 58.69 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,697.41, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

