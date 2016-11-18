CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as higher oil offsets mining losses

TORONTO Nov 18 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Friday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, offseting losses for mining and railroad stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.12 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,827.21, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)