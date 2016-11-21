版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy as oil rallies

TORONTO Nov 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as higher oil prices supported shares of energy companies, while the materials and financials groups also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.73 points, or 0.61 percent, at 14,954.76. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

